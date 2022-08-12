NAC Staff Trained

The training was held at the Kavieng Airport in New Ireland Province recently funded under the Civil Aviation Development Investment Program.

The Airfield Ground Lighting Systems play a crucial role in airport operations as it aids the pilots to identify the runway clearly and execute landing and take-off safely, especially during the night or when there is low visibility during bad weather.

The staff were equipped to become trainers to other colleagues at respective airports.

The participants comprised Electrical technicians, Project Engineers and other technical staff from various airports who flew into Kavieng from different airports and joined their counterparts on the ground.

This training is vital for NAC and coincides with the redevelopments taking place in the regional airports in PNC.

The AGL training aligns with NAC's aim to ensure its staff are kept abreast with the latest technological advances in airport operations.

This is to ensure its aerodrome environments are safe and secure and in compliance with the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) standards and recommended practices and the PNG Civil Aviation Safety Authority (CASA) Rules and Regulations.