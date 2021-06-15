NAC Queries ICAC Investigations

He said the NAC is unaware of any investigation conducted by ICAC and no formal notification was given to attend premises to conduct their investigation.

Mr Kiponge is calling on ICAC interim chairman, Thomas Eluh to clarify the terms and conditions used to investigate the incident involving two security firms at the Jacksons Domestic terminal on March 22, 2021.

He claimed that Mr Eluh and the ICAC team has not visited NAC and was surprised on the reports ICAC had released.

However, Mr Eluh clarified that the reports gathered in the preliminary investigations are from reliable sources apart from the investigation proper.

“Now that the court order taken by Mr Kiponge, protecting himself by restraining the NEC, the NAC Board and the Police from the affairs of NAC ended on May 21.

“Therefore, the Multi-agency Investigations Taskforce will continue its investigations,” Mr Eluh said.

However, Mr Kiponge said his appointment was legal and the Shareholder Minister’s Resolution is binding per NAC Constitution as contrary to Eluh’s statement questioning the process.

The ICAC investigation has called for the dissolving of the NAC board to allow the investigation proper to continue.

It also recommended that the appointment of the current Acting MD be revoked and appoint a caretaker Managing Director to put the house in order before considering a permanent appointment.

Mr Eluh said the ultimate objective in the public’s interest is to restore the confidence, stability and credibility of NAC’s.