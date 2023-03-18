NAC progresses priority areas

This was necessary to ensure the entire organization carried out its business centered around its core mandate required under the Civil Aviation Act 2000 (as amended), under regulation by PNG CASA.

In a statement NAC maintains that it’s done work to strengthen and improve systems and process in order to change the organizational culture. This has resulted in stability and focus within the organization.

NAC states that it has also restored good working relations with key shareholders as well as PNG CASA to progress work on addressing the outstanding issues of regulatory compliance and others within the organization.

To date, NAC has made progress on priority areas and this is an update of the progress so far. Aerodrome Operating Certification and Regulatory Compliance NAC has made significant progress in rectifying non-compliance issues accumulated over time which were identified through PNG CASA audits.

Acting Managing Director Joseph Tupiri said, the long outstanding Audit Findings by PNG CASA, are being resolved across the concerned airports.

“So far, NAC has renewed 6 Aerodrome Operating Certificates (ADOCs), namely, Wewak, Nadzab, Kiunga, Kavieng, Goroka, Wapenamanda and 1 Aviation Security Service Organization Certificate (ASSOC) under Part 140 of the PNG Civil Aviation Rules (CAR) for Port Moresby International Airport (PMIA), which have expired. Significant progress is being made to renew ADOCs for the remaining eight (8) airports which are also due to expire this year.”

Tupiri further stated that, for the first time, the NAC has taken steps to obtain ADOCs for Tari and Daru Airports and an Aviation Training Organization Certificate for NAC.

“For the first time Tari and Daru airports have met the Safety and Security standards under PNG CAR Part 139, hence initial ADOC application has been submitted to PNG CASA for their assessment and determination for consequent initial certification. NAC has also applied for an Aviation Training Organization Certificate under PNG CAR Part 141.

“Apart from Kerema Airport, this will complete all Certificates required for 21 of our National Airports as PNG's state airport owner and operator,” said Tupiri.

NAC's aim going forward, is to secure long-term certification of its airports to ensure that no airport is closed-down in future for non-compliance and also to ensure safe and un-interrupted operation of aircrafts and free-flow of passengers and cargo.

“In the aviation industry, the margins are very low and any interruptions affect revenue, therefore we are working closely with all stakeholders to ensure that all 22 airports remain open."