NAC probe calls for sidelining of Kiponge

The Board comprises of people with relevant qualifications, integrity and high standing within the public and private sector with sound knowledge and principles of leadership and business ethics.

Prime Minister James Marape has engaged ICAC and directed an urgent investigation into the administration of the NAC, following a rampage and damage of properties at the Jacksons’ Domestic Terminal on March 22.

On the call by the Prime Minster, a multi-agency taskforce was formed to investigate the NAC matter.

The Multi-Agency Investigative Taskforce is to be led by the Interim Chairman of ICAC comprising of PM & NEC, Transport, Finance departments, the Auditor Generals’ Office, Police, and the State Solicitor’s Office.

The investigations were to be undertaken in 10 working days and recommendations delivered to the Prime Minister.

However, the progress of the investigation was somewhat hindered due to an injunctive court order taken by NAC Acting MD, Rex Kiponge, insulating himself by restraining the NEC, the NAC Board and the Police from him and the affairs of NAC.

The prolonged court battle between the Acting MD, Rex Kiponge and former Managing Director Ephraim Wasem and the State ended on 21st of May, rendering the Multi-agency Investigations Taskforce to continue its investigations.

Chairman of the ICAC, Thomas Eluh said the ultimate objective in the public’s interest is to restore the confidence, stability and credibility of the National Airports Co-operation from the mess it is in at the moment.

“Our investigations revealed some series of underlying threats to the smooth operations of the National Airports Corporation (NAC).

“It is evident that NAC records a high number (6) of MD / CEO turnover in a space of 10 years coupled with resignation of NAC Board members,” he said.

Furthermore, the attempts by the Auditor General’s Office to audit the NAC books have not been successful, as the business records have either have been tempered with, destroyed or not kept properly to determine its success, profitability and viability.

In other words, the audit reports have been a disclaimer of audit opinion.

Mr Eluh also recommended that the appointment of the current Mr Kiponge be revoked and appoint a Caretaker Managing Director to put the house in order before considering a permanent appointment.

The Cabinet was also called on to reconsider the role of the shareholders Ministers particularly the “Binding Resolutions” provisions in the appointment of NAC Managing Director/ CEO to avoid abuses and restore good governance.

“We are of the view that any binding resolutions on the NAC Board must come from the NEC rather than the shareholder Minister.

“Investigations by the MAITF to continue with the current Police investigations on foot including other suspects of the NAC operations.”

Mr Eluh pointed out that for the purpose of good governance, the Shareholder Ministers should resign their decision for the reappointment of Mr Kiponge, when his acting appointment contract has expired.