NAC prepares employees for retirement

The training supported by the organization is aimed at equipping these employees with financial skills in preparation for the company's upcoming retrenchment program.

Many of these employees were employed in the civil aviation industry prior to the civil aviation reforms and had transitioned to the NAC.

NAC Acting Managing Director and CEO Joseph Kintau said, “These dedicated individuals have spent a significant portion of their professional lives in the aviation industry, and we extend our sincere gratitude for their unwavering service and dedication.

“We are confident that this financial literacy training has provided them with practical knowledge and skills on managing finances, business start-up and management, investing and budgeting.”

He added, “NAC values our long serving employees and we are committed to supporting them in the best possible way as we work together to prepare them for life after NAC.”

The training was facilitated by Tiri Kuimbakul, an esteemed Papua New Guinean Economist, Author and Trainer.

Kintau said, “We’re grateful to have his support throughout the program.”