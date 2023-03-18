NAC prepares for audit

In a statement from the Office of the Managing Director, the organization is currently working closely with CASA PNG to prepare for this important audit. ICAO officials have had virtual meetings with NAC, CASA PNG and Air Niugini.

“(They) are happy with the progress on corrective actions taken by NAC on the Security Concerns from their last audits, in preparation for this audit.”

NAC states, “There was a risk of serious safety/security concern (SSC) for PNG (a potential consequence of which could be no international RPT (Regular Passenger Transport) operations into and out of PNG for several years). This risk was averted by the recent Government intervention.”

Meanwhile, NAC states that the Special Organisational Review announced by the shareholder (Ministry for Transport and Civil Aviation) has a wide-ranging scope and requires more time to complete in order to ensure permanent resolution of issues causing instability.

A report will soon be provided to Trustee Shareholders of NAC.