NAC, Polytech sign MoU

The two-year memorandum of understanding, signed today at Nadzab between the NAC and the National Polytechnic Institute of PNG, will see Polytech students get on-the-job training with the airport operator, while also address their gap in human resource.

NAC project director, Tom Nou, said civil aviation is a technical department that has an aging workforce. He outlined that the management, over the years, did not prioritise succession planning for the technical human resource, hence the MoU is one way of addressing their longstanding issue.

“They have to do specialised training to operate within the airport,” he said. “We have electricians, we have communications people and we have people who’ve actually ended up in the control towers.

“Training for our people has been a real challenge and also replacement of our aging workforce. So this strategy here is to put back in young people.

“The old ways of doing things, with manual drafting, with manual calculations; these days everything is done using computers.

“So the new generation of technical young people that are coming out, we want them to come into the new way of doing things.”

Nou highlighted that global standards have evolved while NAC is still lagging behind. He hopes that bringing in young officers will change the agency and help raise their standards.

Acting director of the National Polytechnic Institute of PNG, Dr Michael Hasagama, thanked NAC for taking their students into consideration, adding they are keen to embark on this new journey.

“I think, in the long run, it’s a way forward for especially all state institutions to team up and work together to accommodate for our needs in terms of training and upskill,” said Dr Hasagama.

“So we’re happy to be part of the team and look forward to signing this agreement, I think it’s in order.

“Thank you for the opportunity.”