NAC: No Extra Fees

The man had claimed on Facebook that the NAC was charging a hefty maintenance fee for travelers, the man is now in police custody.

The suspect, 23, from Kompiam in Enga had posted in the Kompiam Ambum Development Forum Page that claimed that the NAC is charging K200 to airfares to cater for airport maintenance.

“I would like to put on record that NAC has not increased any fees to our normal fees that we have been collecting since 2016, and that is the K68. This amount covers terminal facilities charge, airside service charge and security charge. All three charges equate to K68.”

“This is the only charge that we are collecting from the travelling public. As far as I know and the management is aware, our charges still remains K68.

“We do not intend to review our charges at this stage because we also understand that we are not in a favourable economic situation at the moment. If there is any review to be done, it will be done in the future, not now.”

Mr Kiponge said he would like the suspect to divulge to the management and the people of Papua New Guinea where he received this information.

“NAC has now become victim of false information on social media that is causing a lot of damage to many others and the NAC has now fallen victim.”

He said the issue is now in the hands of the police to conduct their investigation.