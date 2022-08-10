NAC Moves Into Digital Billboard Advertising

The LED Digital Screen will optimize the passenger and user experience at the Jacksons Domestic Terminal

NAC Managing Director & CEO, Rex Kiponge launched the LED in front of senior management, staff and contractor, Creative Arts Limited.

“The LED Digital Screen is one of many improvement initiatives of the new management to transform airports from ‘point of transit to point of destination’. It will be used to display airlines’ flight information, community and aviation security announcements, safety rules as well as commercial advertisings,” Kiponge explained.

He said, with the continuous changes in global technology and emerging marketing trends, NAC wants to ensure that it is keeping up with modern technology and trends to improve efficiency and productivity of business.

Kiponge added that NAC is moving away from the traditional ways of doing business to areas that can generate revenue for NAC by maximizing available resources.

“NAC also plans to install another LED Digital Screen outside the terminal and to roll-out the project to other airport terminals.

“During the launching, Creative Arts Limited thanked NAC management for the confidence entrusted to them to get this project completed on time,” he added.