NAC launch SECAS Program

The SECAS program aims to develop NACIs future leaders to take on leadership roles within the organization.

NAC Managing Director Rex Kiponge said, "This program is important for the sustainability of NAC and the industry therefore my management is keen to support this program to enable NAC to raise the next generation of aviation professionals who will contribute to NAC's growth and development as well as the civil aviation industry as a whole.”

"Operating an Airport Business is very unique and challenging as the Aviation Industry is a highly technical and regulated environment. As such it requires specific skill sets to work in this environment, and this program will utilize our industry-experienced subject matter experts to impart those skills and attributes,” he added.

The strategic initiative ensures employees are trained, coached, mentored and inspired to lead and drive strategic projects for the company.