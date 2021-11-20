NAC Holds Garage Sale To Support NGO

iCARE4U is an NGO operating in Papua New Guinea that supports and empowers women, children and families living with the impact of HIV, to find value in themselves while building acceptance within their communities.

This year, NAC received a number of requests for corporate sponsorship, and among them was iCARE4U who was the only NGO seeking support to build a Water-Well Project at their location at Gereka community, outside Port Moresby.

“This is the first time NAC is hosting a Corporate Garage Sale to support a Community Based Organisation and we feel that it’s a positive way for our employees as well as the airport community to get involved and contribute to a worthy cause, said NAC Acting Managing Director and CEO, Rex Kiponge.

“Since the International Children’s Day will be commemorated on Saturday 20th November, we are pleased that the funds we raise from this garage sale will contribute to supporting the commendable work that the iCARE4U have been doing in our communities. In supporting and empowering marginalised groups particularly women, children and families living with the impact of HIV/AIDS,” Mr Kiponge added.

Items sold at the Corporate Garage Sale include office furniture, unclaimed items left behind at the terminals by passengers and items, which had been identified for disposal.