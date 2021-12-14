NAC Conducts Aerodrome Emergency Training

The National Airports Corporation (NAC) regional office based in Mt Hagen conducted the training.

The annual table top presentation run by NAC’s Compliance Division highlighted basic but important emergency steps and exercises involved in various emergency categories.

The Aerodrome emergency committee includes, Heli Solutions, Mission Aviation Fellowship (MAF), Air Niugini, Helifix, Airlines, Hevilift, Airport Rescue and Fire Fighting Service, Provincial Government (Disaster Office), Civil Fire Service, Airport Tower, Flight Services, Provincial Police and General Hospital/ Ambulances.

Each organisation is expected to know their role should there be an emergency regarding Crash or Imminent Crash at Aerodrome, Crash Outside the Airport, Bomb Warning, Abnormal Landing and Terminal Evacuation Plan.

NAC Hagen Manager, Paul Rumints said the in-house training with aviation emergency stakeholders is to have all parties involved to familiarise themselves with what to do when an emergency raises.

He added that all civil aviation companies within the Kagamuga terminal may have their own emergency plans but NAC, as the airport caretaker, has to provide a general guideline within the airport vicinity.

Issues that gave rise to discussions during the training involved ineffective communication due to telecommunication network failure, lack of assigned medical team and ambulance at Mount Hagen General Hospital, lack of funding in Western Highlands Disaster Office and continuous blackout in Western Highlands hindering emergency response.

NAC Compliance Officer in Mount Hagen, Sent Tenta said many issues with provincial government support to vital services in the province have left a big hindrance in responding to aerodrome emergencies.

“Many times, it is left to NAC or respective airline organisations to go out of their way to contact persons to get the support required.”