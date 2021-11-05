NAC Condemns Boram Airport Vandalism

NAC Acting Managing Director, Rex Kiponge said NAC condemns the vandalism on the vital airport equipment for air navigation at the airport.

“The vital airport equipment is the newly installed temporary Precision Approach Path Indicator lights (PAPI), which was only completed on Friday 29th October to enable jet flights (Fokker 70 & 1 00) to resume operations into Wewak in time for the travel peak period.

“However, we are extremely disappointed that in the early hours on Sunday 31 st October, one of the units was vandalized, by forcing the panel open and disconnecting the Power Control Unit (PCU). In the process, the thieves damaged electrical cabling within the system," said Mr Kiponge.

The Precision Approach Path Indicator Lights are a set of visual aid that provides guidance information to help a pilot to acquire and maintain the correct approach to an airport or aerodrome therefore is vital for safety for the aircraft and the airport.

He said NAC would be working closely with East Sepik provincial authorities and police to investigate the incident. The NAC has appealed to the public in Wewak, especially communities around the airport area to respect vital equipment and infrastructure at the airport.

The rehabilitation work at Boram Airport is among several vital airport upgrade work that are being carried out throughout the country through the Civil Aviation Development Investment Program.