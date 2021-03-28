NAC boss welcomes investigation

This follows the March 22nd clash between security guards who rampaged the Jackson’s International Airport.

Rex Kiponge, when welcoming the investigation directed by Prime Minister James Marape, said he has nothing to hide.

“I have nothing to hide, so I stand with open arms and invite the interim Chairman of ICAC (Independent Commission Against Corruption) and his team to freely engage with me and my staff at NAC to complete its investigations and make a report to NEC.

“We will refocus our attention to the core business of providing safe, secure and user-friendly airports in all the 22 airports,” Kiponge said.

“We have also established our own internal investigation team called PMIA Security Breach Investigation Committee (PSBIC) comprising all senior managers and a lawyer.

“The team is working day and night to complete the investigation, and is anticipated to be completed by Monday March 29, 2021.”

A report will then be submitted to Civil Aviation Safety Authority (CASA) and NAC Board for deliberation.

Kiponge said they have also written and registered an official complainant with NCD Criminal Investigation Division (NCD CID).

“My staff have provided CCTV footage and are assisting the investigation that is currently on foot by full NCD CID team.”

Kiponge stressed that NAC is treating the incident as an act of terrorism.

Last Friday, ICAC issued its terms of reference for its investigation, which includes: