NA shares party policies in Madang

These policies must also ensure there is equal distribution of services across the country.

Leader of the National Alliance (NA) Party Patrick Pruaitch and a few party members were in Rempi Village in Madang Province over the weekend, where he made these remarks.

He said when NA was in the government they talked about many big investments, one of which was the Pacific Marine Industrial Zone (PMIZ) project, which they were unable to complete.

He challenged the people of Madang to elect leaders who are with parties that have policies that are guided by the country`s constitution. He said some elected leaders are not using the established systems to deliver services to the people.

He said, “Our young leaders today are not worried about the funding and the system on how to run the country using the established system of the government. Today many of (them) say if you want (a) bridge, I will give you (a) bridge. If you want (a) school, I will give you (a) school. You want (a) church I will give you (a) church. Anything that you ask for, I will give you. That is the reason why we have big law and order problem in the country because we forget about people, (and) to create employment of them.”

He then announced NA’s party policies.

Good leadership and governance Public Institutional Capital Human Capital Natural Capital-Land and Resources Business and Entrepreneurial Capital Knowledge Capital Finance Capital and Investments Social Capital-Justice and Law and Order Economic Management Human Settlement and Service Delivery Poverty Eradication Religion and Global Affairs Upholding Democratic and Ethical Principles in the NA Party.

Governor for East Sepik Allan Bird said during his childhood days, Madang was a peaceful province and people loved travelling to Madang. Today it is filled with potholes, petty crimes and many law and order problems because its leaders are not working together with the people in the province.

In the company of Pruaitch and Governor Bird were Huon Gulf MP Ross Seymour, Kairuku Hiri MP Peter Isoaimo, NA Party President Steven Pokawin and executives, as well as selected candidates who will be contesting the coming national general elections under NA.

Pokawin said the party will later announce NA’s intending candidates for Madang’s electoral seats.