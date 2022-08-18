N’Dranou Applauds Security Personnel

He said NGI had achieved the goal of delivering a free, fair and safe election where the leaders were elected without election related incidents.

“Despite some few incidents that were reported, the security forces managed to have the situations under control and restore peace as soon as possible,” says ACP N’Dranou.

The ACP said NGI was the first region in the country to complete the election of its leaders because of the good behaviour the people had shown in respecting election processes that had resulted in the good flow of these processes.

“I want to thank all my Provincial Police Commanders (PPCs) for the good leadership you all have shown in ensuring instructions were given, tasks were completed and have also accommodated any last minute instructions or decisions from the top management.

“You have done well and I commend you all and would like to say all your efforts have not gone unnoticed,” said Mr N’Dranou.

He also thanked all members of the Security Forces for the good effort in tackling any tasks that was assigned to them with or without adequate resources.

“Having the safety and security of people placed on our shoulders was no easy job but I thank you all for treating that as paramount and created a safe space for people to exercise their democratic right to vote in their leaders,” says ACP N’Dranou.

“I thank all the people of NGI along with their leaders who had worked in cooperation with us in ensuring a free, fair and safe election was delivered. This was your election and I must say I am proud to see you all take ownership of it,” N’Dranou said.

While the election period is over and the people have returned to their normal routines, he is appealing to the people in the region to continue being good law abiding citizens and work together for better NGI.

“On this note I want to once again congratulate all our elected leaders who will represent us in parliament for the next five years,” said ACP N’Dranou.