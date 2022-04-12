In my brother’s memory

His late brother, Douglas Sipendi, was waiting to graduate with a degree in Communication for Development.

Sadly, 20-year-old Hercules said his elder brother contracted tuberculosis in June 2021 and passed away in March 2022 – a month before his graduation.

From Upper Mendi, Hercules’ parents are subsistence farmers who worked hard to put food on the table as well as support their six children’s education.

Douglas was the first child to continue to university from Sogeri National High School. He was the pride and joy of his family and clan.

“Em sa lukautim mama papa na em no sa toktok tumas. Em sa hambol na em sa lotu. Lotu blo em PNG Bible Church,” said young Hercules. (He always took good care of mom and dad. He was a man of few words. He used to humble himself and go to church at the PNG Bible Church.)

Hercules, who is the youngest of the Sipendi family, took care of his brother – who was nine years older than him – when he was admitted at the Mendi General Hospital.

The brothers shared a close bond.

“When the illness claimed Douglas’ life, I could not speak,” shared Hercules.

“I could not tell our parents that he was gone. Other people who were with me called them and told them.”

It felt as if their whole world had shattered into pieces.

Douglas took with him the family’s hope and dream of a better life.

It is now up to Hercules to step up.

“Tingting blo mi em, mi bai skul na still bihainim lekmak blo brata blo mi.” (I will go to school and continue in my brother’s footsteps.)