MVIL, Central Gov’t Renew Agreement

Present at the signing of the MoA with MVIL on Tuesday in Port Moresby was Central Province Governor, Robert Agarobe, Deputy Governor William Wavi, Provincial Administrator, Francis Koaba and other senior officers from both organizations.

MVIL Managing Director, Michael Makap said, “The renewal of the MoA with the Central Provincial Government is a show of confidence in our ability to provide efficient customer service on behalf of the parties.”

Makap sighted that the MoA provides for a win-win outcome in that it allows for:

A one-stop shop for motorists to pay for Compulsory Third Party (CTP) insurance and vehicle registration; Motorists displaying a single sticker on their vehicles that covers MVIL’s CTP insurance and provincial governments’ vehicle registration, instead of there being two separate stickers; Efficiency in paper work and time associated with dealing with single service provider; Secured revenue collection via on-line payment system as point of sale; Strong and transparent governance of cash administration between client and service provider; and Establishment on a single database management system capturing moto vehicle details in PNG.

Out of 22 provinces, MVIL has 20 MoAs with all provinces except Morobe and Milne Bay. The MoAs are a commercial arrangement, referred to as the “Two-In-One-Sticker Arrangement.” Under this arrangement, MVIL combines its CTP insurance services and the respective provincial governments’ vehicle registration into a single sticker and issue this to motorists via its 27 customer service centers throughout the country.

MVIL assumes the administration costs of providing this service and charges a small fee to cover its overheads. The balance of the vehicle registration fees is remitted to respective provincial governments on the 15th of each month.

Governor Agarobe acknowledged the benefits of the MoA.

He said, “While the Central Province’s vehicle registration function has been delegated to MVIL under the MoA, the Central Provincial Government, through the CPTA will continue to retain and oversee the functions relating to issuance of drivers’ license and vehicle registration plate.”

He also mentioned that, as part of the Central Provincial Government’s effort to improve its service delivery to the people of Central Province and those utilizing its services, the Central Provincial Government has made a conscious decision to invest in the operations of the CPTA.

This will see the construction of a new state of the art CPTA office, with provision for improved customer experience as its current location at Gordon in the National Capital District.

As part of its ongoing partnership with MVIL, the CPTA has allocated office spaces to MVIL in the building designs to enable MVIL to continue to provide the joint services under the MoA arrangement. The groundbreaking ceremony for the office construction took place on March 5th.