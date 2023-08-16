MV-22 Ospreys complete first PNG mission

According to the U.S Embassy, the Osprey is the world’s first production tiltrotor aircraft, with both vertical and short takeoff and landing capabilities, designed to combine the functionality of a conventional helicopter with the long-range, high-speed cruise performance of a turboprop aircraft.

This mission is the first time Ospreys have touched down in Papua New Guinea.

The U.S government upon request from the Papua New Guinea government provided the life-saving assistance. Through the U.S Agency for International Development (USAID), with assistance from the unique capabilities of the U.S Department of Defense, 110 pallets of emergency relief items totaling 32,000 kilograms from Buka to thousands of people in hard-to-reach areas of Torokina and Wakunai.

These critical supplies included shelter kits, tarpaulins, and items to improve access to clean water and hygiene.

On Monday August 14, USAID Administrator Samantha Power, allocated a total of K1.8 million to provide food assistance, camp coordination and management, emergency shelter and non-food items, logistical support, and sanitation and water supply as a complement to hygiene kits, and other supplies and air support by the governments of Australia and New Zealand.

While this ten-day supply mission concludes today, support will continue through USAID, and their partners including IOM, who the U.S is funding to carry on assistance.