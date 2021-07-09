Mutzing nursing accommodation opened

The Mutzing duplex will house male student nurses on one side while their female counterparts will be on the other side.

The Lae School of Nursing accommodation took six years to complete due to various financial challenges and issues on ground.

However, a determined School of Nursing management made sure the duplex was completed and ready for its official opening on July 7th.

Acting principal, Pauline Bomareo, said the project had been a challenge for her since taking up the post in 2020, considering nursing students have been struggling to secure accommodation in the rural districts.

“I guess most from the public still do not understand the nature in which the nursing profession operates on,” she stated. “In our case, the program is oriented within clinical health setting, both in a bigger hospital, in urban clinics as well and outer rural settings.

“And these are some of the challenges that institutions face in sending the students out to experience what the real life is out there.”

Markham MP and Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Koni Iguan, extended his gratitude to Unitech, the health department and the Department of Higher Education, Research, Science and Technology for ensuring a constant presence of health workers in Markham.

“Lo tok ples mipla ol Markham tok ‘dangki chira’. Dangki chira em olsem, bikpla tenk yu stret. Tenk yu tru lo wanem, yupla chusim Markham lo bildim displa fesility we nau bai yumi gat gutpla ples blo ol neses kam stap na lukautim mipla lo Markham.”

Iguan said Markham was fortunate to be the first recipient of this DHERST program. He gave the assurance that his people will take care of the properties and students as well.

After speeches, the Markham MP and DHERST executive manager of the project implementation division, Lisa Larry, officially cut the ribbon to the duplex, which will house final year nursing students when they come out for their rural practicum.

(Lae School of Nursing acting principal, Pauline Bomareo, chatting with Markham MP, Koni Iguan, in one of the new units)