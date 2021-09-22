Muthuvel Regains Governor’s Seat

Deputy Governor Joe Naipu announced that position was vacant following Maneke’s resignation effective yesterday, and called for nominations.

Mosa LLG President Dacca Wagai nominated Muthuvel and was seconded by Kandrian Coastal LLG President Allan Klosio. All Assembly members voted in favour of the nomination and Naipu announced Muthuvel as governor.

The regional MP was then sworn in, the presence of the provincial assembly, public servants, LLG representatives and Maneke.

Muthuvel acknowledged the work achievements of Maneke in bringing the women’s micro bank into the province, as well as the supporting and initiating the oil palm Act Review, and working with the national government and various parliamentary committees to support the review.

Maneke said the post was given to him on a golden plate by Muthuvel and he thanked Muthuvel and the Provincial Executive Council and Assembly members, Administration and people of WNB for the cooperation and support given to him as Governor over the last two years.

He said he would now concentrate on his duties as Member for Talasea, adding that he had put the people first by opting for this move.

“I acknowledge honorable Sasindran Muthuvel for his trust in me to be able to allow me time and given me a post that has never been expected of me being a newcomer to politics. But, after all, what I stand for is the people first ad that is always what I want to encourage us leaders to put first in our career as leaders,” Maneke said.

Maneke took up the position of Governor on September 4 2019 when the position was made vacant by sitting governor Muthuvel, who had taken up the portfolio of Minister for State Owned Enterprise (SOE), under the Marape-Steven government. When Muthuvel was decommissioned from the SOE Ministry, he became Regional MP until today.