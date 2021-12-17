Muthuvel Pays Tribute To Sam Akoitai

The late MP collapsed this morning while addressing issues in his district when he met his fate.

“I am deeply saddened to hear the passing of my brother member and colleague Sam Akoitai, MP for Central Bougainville.

“Akoitai was a great leader of Bougainville who served his people with distinction and courage. The confidence his people had in him is evident through his re-election over the years. He was a silent achiever who stayed loyal to his people and always served in their interest.”

Governor Muthuvel said this is a shocking loss to the nation and our 10th Parliament cohort.

“On behalf of my family and the people of West New Britain, I wish to extend my deepest condolences to Mr Akoitai’s family and his people for his untimely loss.

“I am also saddened to see another brother MP pass away. Just last Parliament sitting we were mourning the loss of the late Johnny Alonk. I urge all to keep your families and friends close to you during these unpredictable times.”