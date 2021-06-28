Museum Day Approaches

On Wednesday, the National Museum and Art Gallery in Port Moresby will commemorate International Museum Day (IMD) at the museum with the theme, ‘The Future of the Musuem-Recover & Re-imagine and sub theme of Rewriting & Retelling Stories.

The objective of the IMD is to raise awareness that museums are an important part in preserving local culture with documentation and artifact preservation, a culture can be recorded and remembered regardless of its future.

The event is based on how to retrieve and revive information that were once highlighted in our cultural belief, which we practiced in daily activities and also try to build the momentum and the opportunity to share and interact with other people.