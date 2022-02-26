Murder Suspects In Custody

On Saturday 29 January 2022, two pastors and a student, were traveling upstream in a boat when they were attacked by the pirates who were armed with homemade guns. According to police officers, all three travelers were killed and their bodies discarded into the Ramu River. They were later discovered by local villagers.

Police officers who went to retrieve the bodies, told village leaders to identify those involved and bring them in. On Sunday 13 February, 2022, seven of them were handed over to the police.

A group of police officers from Madang provincial police headquarters and Ramu police station travelled to Bill/Gera Village in Ward 32 of Usino LLG in the Usino Bundi District of Madang province. There, the seven suspects were handed over to them.

Former Madang governor Jim Kas had also demanded for the suspects to surrender when he heard of the killings. Police officers from Walium, Ramu and Madang brought the suspects to Walium police station where there their particulars were taken. They were then transported to Jomba police station in Madang.

Assistance Commissioner of Police (ACP) Northern Command Peter Guinness thanked the community leaders and those who organized the surrender program and ensured it was successful.

He said the suspects have been charged and will appear in court when their court papers are ready. ACP Guinness said since piracy is a leading crime in Madang Province, he wants people to report to police any suspicious movement of people or activities.