Murat Leaders Claim Misrepresentation

Ward 1 member, Mayson Malawae said the people of Murat have been forgotten because there are no services reaching the islands of Mussau, Emirau and Tench, who collectively have a population of about 5000.

“Murat is neglected because the president, Edwin Maigen has misrepresented our people. We are facing problems with our hospital. The health services are very poor and many lives have been lost. Yet he sees it fit to talk about Namatanai another LLG in the provincial assembly,” Mr Malawae said.

The Murat leaders raised their concerns following recent drama in the New Ireland Provincial Assembly where their president Maigen, tried to oppose Namatanai MP, Walter Schnaubelt’s attendance.

Mr Malawae has led a group of community leaders to reconcile with Minister Schnaubelt for the manner in which their leader had behaved towards the Minister in a recent incident.

“As a ward member I’m not happy because Maigen is not delivering the services. There are lives lost at sea, there is no communication network, health services have closed and he isn’t representing our people at the assembly.

“We need to look at better service delivery for the people of Murat. No one understands our problems and the saying, “the further you are the more we care” doesn’t work for us.

“I am ready to support when service delivery returns to the people,” Malawae added.

Murat leaders say they have reconciled with Minister Schnaubelt because they see him as a leader who can deliver and rescue New Ireland.

Another local leader, Clifford Kolivos, said Mr Maigen’s approach to Minister Schnaubelt was not right.

“He made the State Minister look like a stranger in the assembly, so I want to reconcile on behalf of the Murat people.

“I gave a gift of apology to the state minister and I want this kind of vision and programmes to be extended to Murat LLG.

“I’m interested in the economical income and programme that Mr Schnaubelt has introduced in Namatanai. We want something similar to Kavieng District, especially Murat and Emirau Islands.

“My island has tourism potential but our people have struggled. I apologise for what had happened in the assembly and I urge the people of Namatanai and Murat districts to work together for service delivery,” he said.

Youth leader, Noel Mattai of Ward 5 said: “We are ready to help in whatever support Minister Schnaubelt could provide to develop our area. I believe the reconciliation will pave way for us to work together.