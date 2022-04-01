Mumun Elementary Gets New Classroom

Early learners at Munun Elementary School on the northeast coast of Simberi in New Ireland Province have increased their appetite for knowledge and the desire for good careers since their new classroom was opened early this year.

The classroom was co-funded by St Barbara, operator of Simberi gold mine and the Simberi Mining Area Landowner Association (SMAA).

Two grade two students are excited to complete the year and enrol at Simberi Primary School in 2023 to start grade 3.

Florence Magien and Kelvin Tonny say the new classroom and facilities have inspired them to turn up for school on time every school day and participate actively in class.

Ten-year-old Florence, says English is her favourite subject and she wants to be a doctor one day.

Kelvin, fellow 10-year-old Munun youngster, loves math and dreams to be a mechanic one day working at Simberi mine.

Teacher in-charge, Ruth Belas, who also teaches the kindy and prep class, says the new classroom and new desks have certainly lifted the spirts of the children and the community.

“When we the teachers see the children turn up bright and early every morning ready for class, we feel obligated to match their enthusiasm. Early learning is the foundation of a child’s education. Elementary school is where we must have good classrooms, resources, and qualified teachers to prepare young children in kindy and pre-school to elementary before they enter primary school.

She thanked St Barbara, SMAA and the community for working together on the new classroom which the children are enjoying and benefiting from.

“We are aware that we need specialised training to work with our early learners and we hope we get help soon from the provincial education department for the sake of these children,” said Mrs Belas.

St Barbara and SMAA are jointly building another elementary school on the southeast coast of Simberi to cater for children from that part of the island. As part of its commitment to building stronger communities, St Barbara also supports the Simberi Primary School.