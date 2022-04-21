Mumeng Leader Disputes Arms Claim

Interim Incorporated Land Group (ILG) Chairman of the Kapin tribe of Mumeng, Reuben Mete, has denied the statement that the feuding parties of Wau Rural LLG are getting weapons from outsiders.

Fighting started between the Finschhafen people and Kapin tribe on March 26th, where three Finschhafen men were killed and over 50 houses razed to the ground.

In retaliation, the Finschhafen settlers killed six people and burnt down over 100 houses on April 9th.

“As leaders of Kapin, we want peace,” said Mete.

“I urge responsible authorities to meet with the concerned parties and amicably address these issues once and for all.

“It has been two weeks now and our innocent families, especially women and children, are suffering.

“What had happened was unfortunate; a domestic issue that was supposed to be addressed by community leaders but had sparked into an ethic fight.

“Food, safe drinking water, medicine, clothes and shelter were the immediate needs identified during our Easter Sunday visit.

“Let us not spread false speculation to add fuel to the fire, but work hand in hand to address these law and order issues and restore peace.”

While fighting has stopped, the situation on ground is still tense while hundreds of families – on both sides – remain homeless.

(Mumeng leaders visiting the Kapin tribe at Wau on Easter Sunday)