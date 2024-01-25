Multiple benefits of weather stations

The purpose of Automated Weather Stations is for the collection, storage and accessibility of data to assist in development planning. This can also benefit sectors like agriculture.

“For WaterAid PNG it’s all about the rainfall data, moisture in the air etcetera, which will predict what the weather looks like in the future and we can plan with the government,” Kiene said.

“The automated weather stations will also collect other data that will be of benefit example aviation purposes for the East Sepik Provincial Government and the agriculture sectors.

WaterAid has worked in East Sepik Province since 2018 implementing water, sanitation and hygiene services that are climate resilient and inclusive for communities in East Sepik.

According to the NiuBol website, Automated Weather stations benefit the agriculture sector by providing data on moisture content in the soil, temperature changes, and whether the soil is poor or fertile.

“We hope this partnership is a model for other donor partners and governments to engage in similar partnerships and work with the National Weather Service,” said Kiene.