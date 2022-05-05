MTDP IV asks: What will our people celebrate?

The consultation workshop for the New Guinea Islands region began yesterday. It is being hosted by the West New Britain (WNB) Provincial Government in Kimbe.

The main stakeholders at the consultations included the WNB Acting Provincial Administrator Leo Mapmani, District Chief Executive Officers, Administrators, Provincial and District Planners, Budget Officers, Directors and senior officers from West New Britain, East New Britain, Manus, New Ireland and the Autonomous Region of Bougainville.

Member for Talasea, Francis Maneke was present at the opening to welcome all the participants and the facilitator, DNPM, for the opportunity given to provinces and districts to align their respective plans to the overarching plan of the country.

“This is an opportunity for best practice in governance. We are not only going to do planning alignment, but we must also align ourselves. The political leaders in government and provincial administration must also be aligned so that we can deliver what’s important for our provinces,” Mr Maneke said.

DNPM Deputy Secretary Policy and Planning, Michael Kumung said planning was all about foreseeing the future and realizing that it needs to be designed, mapped out and be properly structured in a way that we prioritise and mobilise our efforts, resources and put everything towards getting us to that state.

“According to the long-term plan, by 2030 Papua New Guinea should be a middle-income country, which means everyday each person should have at least K20 in their pockets; which we are not seeing right now. It is our job to make sure we put certain standards within the benchmark of our development progress. We want to make sure that we achieve this, that’s why the medium term development plans have been culminated out of this long range planning,” Mr Kumung said.

As the MTDP’s are timed in accordance with the political term cycle of the country, the lifespan of the MTDP III will lapse at the end of this year. Deputy Secretary Kumung said we need to continue from where we have progressed to, hence the importance of the MTDP IV.

“Let me remind you that the MTDP IV will take us to 50 years as a country. Let me ask this question; as we come to 50 years, what will our people celebrate for? Just see your districts, your villages, your islands, and your communities in the capacity you serve in and ask yourself what you have created for your people for them to celebrate? That is the bigger challenge before us,” Mr Kumung said.

He said stakeholders must ensure that basic necessities of development are at the doorsteps of our people for them to access. He said this kind of deliberate intervention needs to be factored into the plans of provinces and districts. The plans of provinces and districts need to reflect the needs of the respective areas. The proposed theme of the MTDP IV is “Learn the Lessons and Do Things Differently.”

MTDP IV Consultations have been held in the Highlands and the Momase Regions. Next week the consultation workshops will be held in Port Moresby for the Southern Region and for the National Government Agencies and stakeholders.