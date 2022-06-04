Mt Ulawun Eruption Activity Low

The Department of Mineral Policy and Geohazards Management shared this information on their Volcano Information Bulletin.

The activity was stated as continuous forceful emissions of thick grey ash clouds that lasted for 10-15 minutes.

It was estimated that the ashing consisted of thin and thick volumes of white vapor and reached a height 3000 meters. The ash fall affected areas on the northwest part of the volcano.

According to the department, the volcano eruption is considered a one-off event and the likelihood of triggering an ongoing phase of eruptive activity is low.

It is recommended to the short-lived eruption that Alert level scheme is to be activated starting at Stage 1.