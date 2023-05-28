Mt Giluwe Conservation Foundation launched

The launch signifies the beginning of their efforts to conserve their forests, culture and their natural environment.

The launch took place at Yokai Base along the Tambul- Mendi Highway in Upper Mendi, witnessed by hundreds of people from Upper Mendi, Tambul, Nebilyer and heads of key government agencies and guests who travelled in from other provinces.

Chairman of Mount Giluwe Conservation Foundation Richard Kuna said the main aim of the foundation is to protect its pristine forests and natural environment around the precincts of Mount Giluwe.

He said Mount Giluwe, being the second highest mountain in PNG, with the highest volcanic peak is also an iconic spot for tourism efforts which can socially and economically benefit the local communities.

Mr. Kuna also said the foundation will also work to educate children in the area on the importance of the environment in order for them to live with and treat their environment with care.

Acting Managing Director of Environment and Conservation Protection Authority (CEPA) Jude Tukuliya officiated the opening.

Mr Tukuliya assured the local communities of Mount Giluwe that the government through CEPA stands ready to work with the foundation to kickstart conservation projects in the area.

He announced a seed capital of K50 000 on behalf of Minister responsible for CEPA the Honorable Simo Kilepa when conveying the Minister’s appreciation of the conservation foundation.

Acting Managing Director of Climate Change and Development Authority (CCDA), William Lakain commended the people of Mount Giluwe for their bold initiative to set up this foundation. In his address, he also highlighted the significant roles of forests conservation in addressing climate change.

Mr. Lakain urged the foundation to work closely with CEPA and relevant entities to have the conservation area gazetted so it can participate in the carbon markets industry.

He added that the country’s carbon market regulation is being developed and will pave way for conservation areas as such to participate.

Other representatives and heads of agencies present includes, Tourism Promotion Authority, National Capital District Commission, PNG Forest Research Institute, Telikom PNG, National Procurement Commission, Royal PNG Constabulary, PNG Defence Force and others; most of which have also pledged funding and technical assistance to kickstart the operation of the foundation.

Foundation Chairman, Richard Kuna on the conclusion of the launch, thanked all visiting agencies for their time, efforts and assistance towards the foundation on behalf of Mount Giluwe Conservation Foundation.