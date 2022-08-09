MS17 applauded

The East New Britain-based unit was deployed to New Ireland at the end of May to assist with the escalating law and order situation.

“They were here for almost three months, making insertion into the province before elections for the Tigak Operations,” said PPC Nebanat.

“This was carried out successfully, restoring peace in the Tigak group of islands by laying to rest the chaotic situation that was affecting the island communities for the last three years.

“The MS17 played a very crucial role in the success of that Ops.

“After the Tigak Ops, they stayed on for phase one of the NATEL Ops High Speed, which was the pre- election – awareness phase, and through to the second phase – the election proper.

“In the midst of counting, part of the section deployed in Kavieng were extracted while the Namatanai boys remained until Saturday, July 30th.

“They spent two months in Namatanai, a place so close to their home in Kokopo yet so different in contrast in terms of the standard of living.

“They left behind the luxury of being at home to carry water buckets for cooking, laundry, bathing and basic usage on a daily basis and were forced to adapt to living without electricity.

“To them, it was ‘survival of the fittest’.

“I am impressed with your dedication to duty and am deeply moved by your standard of professionalism as despite the hardship faced, I received no complaints during your time of deployment.

“Saturday was the day that saw them finally conclude their stay and depart for Tomaringa. It was with mixed emotions that they left our shores at West Coast Namatanai; sad to leave and excited to reunite with their families.

“As the saying goes, all good things must come to an end.

“Though we hate goodbyes, we are given hope in the fact that we are brothers, we will meet again when duty calls.”