MRA donates food items to disaster

Yambale village in the Maip-Mulitaka Rural Local Level Government in the Porgera-Paiela electorate, was affected by a landslide on May 24, 2024.

MRA has already procured the supplies from a wholesale shop in Wabag, and will transport them (supplies) early next week to the disaster site, in collaboration with the Enga Provincial Disaster Committee.

The goods include 600 bags of rice, 400 cartons of tinned fish, 400 cartons of noodles, 200 bales of sugar, and 200 bottles of cooking oil among other basic goods.

A team of MRA officers led by the Project Coordinator for the Porgera Mining Project, Joe Kak Ryangao, went to Yambale village and made the announcement and presented some of the goods.

The announcement coincided with the visit to the village by the Prime Minister James Marape, where he also announced the National Government's assistance of K20 million.

Mr Ryangao on behalf of the Managing Director of the MRA, Jerry Garry, conveyed MRA's condolences to the families of the victims of the natural disaster. He said the Porgera- Paiela electorate is host to the giant Porgera mine, which is one of the government's priority projects. He said because of the mine, MRA officers frequently travel the highway, passing by Yambale village.

“To see the very village that MRA officers pass by every other week completely wiped out in such a tragic manner was devastating.”

Mr Ryangao said the assistance was part of the MRA's Corporate Social Responsibility.

So far eight bodies have been recovered with hundreds still missing.