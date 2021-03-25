MPs terminated from provincial assembly

The provincial assembly voted unanimously in favour of the motion.

The motion was moved as a result of the numerous absences of the two MPs for assembly meetings. Both members were absent from assembly meetings on Wednesday 9th September 2020, Wednesday 16th September 2020, Wednesday 23rd December 2020 and Wednesday 17th March 2021.

The motion was put to vote with no opposition and was passed with 17 votes.

The Organic Law on Provincial and Local Level Governments states: If a member of the Assembly who is a member of the Parliament is absent without leave of the Assembly, during three consecutive meetings of the Assembly, the member shall cease to be a member of the assembly.

Governor Sir Julius Chan said the law will determine the fate of both MP’s who are also holding positions as Ministers under the Marape government.

Ling-Stuckey is the Treasurer while Schnaubelt is the Forestry Minister.