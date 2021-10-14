MPs Pay Last Respect

Late Biyama was born on August 3, 1967 and died on September 11, 2021.

He has been a member of the National Parliament since 2002, representing the electorate of Middle Fly and has been a member of four parties, the Papua New Guinea Revival Party, People's Action Party, United Resources Party and the People's National Congress.

He served as Minister for Higher Education, Research, Science and Technology (2003-2004), Minister for Labour and Industrial Relations (2004-2006) and Minister Assisting the Prime Minister (2006-2007) in the Somare government.

He has also been Governor of Western Province in February 2017. The late MP was educated at Biula Community School, Awaba Secondary School and the Kiunga and Balimo Vocational Centres, where he studied as a motor mechanic and in electrical studies.

He was a member of the Balimo Town Urban Council from 1999 to 2002 and was a businessman before entering politics.

Members of Parliament are currently paying their tributes to the late MP.