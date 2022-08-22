MPs begin parliament induction

The program that commenced this morning, Monday August 22, will conclude on Thursday August 25th.

Members of Parliament who are present received vital information from various parliamentary service presentations including: the First Clerk Assistant, Sergeant-At-Arms, Reporting (Hansard), Parliamentary Counsel, Parliamentary Committee, Public Accounts Committee, Inter Parliamentary Relations, Retirement Benefits Fund, Salaries and Remuneration, and Emoluments.

The induction paused for lunch and will continue with presentations from the Ombudsman Commission, Integrity of Political Parties and Candidates Commission, Constitutional and Law Reform Commission of PNG, Justice and Attorney General and the National Procurement Commission.