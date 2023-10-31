 

MPs attend Open World Program in USA

09:23, October 31, 2023
Four Members of Parliament are currently in the United States of America (USA) undertaking the Open World Program.

The MPs are, Nipa Kutubu MP Dr Billy Joseph, Menyamya MP Solen Loifa, Huon Gulf MP Jason Peter and Deputy Speaker of Parliament and Markham MP Koni Iguan.

The Open World Program is the only U.S. government exchange program in the legislative branch of government, administered through the Congressional Office for International Leadership, and funded by the U.S. Congress.

The Programme is aimed at creating a network of emerging foreign leaders dedicated to effecting positive change in their home countries, and to connect these leaders with their U.S. professional colleagues who are interested in further cooperation and collaboration.

It was first piloted for the Pacific in 2022, where four MPs from PNG participated and this year marks the second year to roll out Open World for PNG MPs.

