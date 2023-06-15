MPs against US Agreement

Although the back-to-back Defence Agreement as well as Ship Rider Agreement was signed on the 22nd of May, 2023, several parliamentarians are against the idea.

Former Prime Minister and Member for Ialibu-Pangia, Peter O’Neill, for instance stated that there was nothing wrong with the agreement however not much value towards the country was seen in the agreement.

“These are very strong words were used in the agreement and they’ve got very specific meaning. He asked whether or not the agreement will build the Defense Force, Navy, and help build the Air force.”

He added that no revenue will be received from the as per the agreement including all their contractors will be exempted.

“I cannot see any agreement about training of personnel and how Defense Force will be employed by United States Army. There is an assumption of big benefits but isn’t mentioned in the Agreement,” said O’Neill.

Governor for East Sepik Allan Bird was also opposing the signing of the US Defence Agreement.

“I just want to make this point that the US is showing its National interest. Australia is pursuing its National Interest, China is showing its interest so to we have the right to pursue our National interest. We have the right.

"We can smell that we have an opportunity and I agree with some of the sentiments raised I don’t want to give up our sovereignty but at the same time I want the capability. If there is a world war tomorrow and you think we will be neutral, you are dreaming. Thays why we must pursue PNG’s interest. We must be able to protect ourselves.

“Let’s think beyond the framework agreement,” said Bird.