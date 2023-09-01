MP rejects road report

He said, “My demand for an independent audit of the following projects by Construct Oceanic Ltd in SHP is non-negotiable.”

The projects he is making reference to include:

Kagua Town Sealing; Mendi 4 Lane Road Sealing; Oiyarep stadium for cancelled PNG Games; Kagua Soccer stadium, Nipa Basketball courts etc not done; Mendi Airport Runway Sealing Subcontract; and Mendi to Nipa Road Sealing

Dr Joseph had called for an audit into the failed or incomplete projects by Construct Oceanic Limited (COL).

He made this call after COL Managing Director Sape Malumi released a media statement calling on Dr Joseph to check his facts before issuing misleading statements about the company.

Secretary for Works and Highways, David Wereh, in response to Dr Joseph’s claims said they have provided the financial and physical project status update to him and all stake holders concerned including the Prime Minister.

“We have clearly made available to everyone the amount of four months of time loss due to election related delays and other social issues in the province and we subsequently revised the work program to remain on course to the contract completion date,” Wereh said.

“We have also made known to everyone the amount of work achieved so far in the last eight months only and the related K65 million payments made to the contractor; not K90million as stated in the social medial and mainstream media,” Mr Wereh explained.

He further clarified that this is a design and build contract and it is implemented through a rigorous quality assured project implementation structure and there is no way anyone is hiding and doing anything sinister as perceived.

“It is my province and will not jeopardize such a high impact project for any thing less as people may think. We are progressing within time and budget so far and nothing to panic about.

“We have 24 months to go under revised work program with more than K170 million balance of contract value still remaining.

“I give my assurance to the MP and all our Southern Highlanders and wider community that we will deliver this project,” Mr Wereh said.