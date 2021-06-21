MP rejects new inquiry team

KDDA chairman and Treasurer, Ian Ling-Stuckey, claimed the resolution to set up the inquiry committee was rushed and forced through a premature meeting of the assembly last week.

“This so-called inquiry committee is nothing more than a People's Progress Party witch-hunt committee. It will investigate all legitimate National Alliance projects and programs in both the Kavieng and Namatanai districts,” stated Ling-Stuckey.

The Kavieng MP further disputed the membership of the committee, who were sworn in on the 18th of June.

He claimed that their appointment was politically motivated.

The New Ireland Legislative Assembly recently announced the appointment of the provincial assembly inquiry committee. The group will look into the purchasing of land by Members of Parliament, the distributing of public monies, such as District Services Improvement Project funds as bribery or cash handouts, and to find out if the so-called SME funds comply with the conditions of the DSIP funds.

(File picture of KDDA chairman and Treasurer, Ian Ling-Stuckey)