MP, President Compensated

His comments follow a recent ruling by a village court for two men to compensate the MP, after they had called out profanities at the MP, while under the influence of liquor.

Ismael Tavapi and Junior Jerry were told to compensate Schnaubelt. Jerry came with only part payment, and has been given time to pay the rest of what he’s been ordered to, by the village court.

Schnaubelt said, “I accept the customary compensation payment and judgement and do not bear any grudges against anyone.”

“As a leader I must lead by example. My actions are important.

“The law is there to protect us. Let’s not use alcohol as an excuse to cause problems in our communities.

“If you want to drink alcohol do it in a responsible manner and not use that opportunity to discredit others in our community.

“I respect the law of the courts at all levels, we must all do the same,” he said.

He thanked those present for respecting the village court system.

Nokon Village leader Colman Tamsak urged the people to take the village court seriously and learn from the example of this case.

“We must also respect our leaders including the current Namatanai MP who is also a state minister and Matalai LLG President Augustine Topi,” he said.