MP Leonard Supports People

He says women are influential. This begins from their homes to the communities they live and the different sectors they are involved.

During his two terms as MP, Leonard has made it his priority to support women in his district in programs they carry out in their respective local level governments.

Upon the invitation of the Louisiade Women’s Association, he attended the closing of a weeklong Annual General Meeting (AGM) at Bwgaoia Station, Misima Island over the weekend.

At the meeting, Leonard through the Samarai Murua District Development Authority (SMDDA) presented a Toyota Land cruiser double cab to the women’s association. This will assist with the work they do.

Association President Elizabeth Donald thanked the MP and the SMDDA for their continuous support.

Leonard also presented a Toyota Land cruiser single cab to Iona Lalawai from Zola and Sons Cocoa Farmer and Growers that will help load cocoa from farmers on the island.

An Isuzu Six-wheel Truck was also presented to Kaubwaga TVET Institute.

In addition, eight 23 foot/40 horse power dinghies and Yamaha motors were given to the following recipients:

Ivan Namedi, Eliyam Fishing Group (Ware Island, Bwanabwana LLG),

Morgan Romulars, Happy Guest House, (Tewatewan Island Bwanabwana LLG)

Bwaniewa Yowau Transport (Ewena Ward, Louisiade LLG),

Esther Tigolo of Towase Family (West Siagara, Louisiade LLG),

United Church Misima South circuit (Lousiade LLG)

Israel Eliuda (West Liak, Lousiade LLG)

Noel Takopa (Sudest Island, Yeleamba LLG),

NJaru Ladies Transport (Rossell Island, Yeleamba LLG).

In November 2022, Leonard also presented a generator for the Misima Guest House which is a business arm of the Louisiade Women’s Association. The generator has since sustained the Guest House in its operations.

Leonard said the SMDDA will continue to support associations, groups and individuals who were helping to develop and improve the lives of the people in their respective communities in the district. Adding that they would also assist those that were aligning with the plans and programs through the SMDDA and District Administration.

He urged all recipients of the vehicles, dinghies and motors to continue serving the people and make a difference with the support shown by government assistance.