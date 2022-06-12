MP Died Of Acute Kidney Injury

Madang Provincial Health Authority Chief Executive Officer, Fedilish Waipma in a press conference yesterday doctors Dr. Jude Gawi told the media that late Nangoi was admitted at Modilon hospital and was treated with shortness of breath.

He said according to doctors findings after being treated and under their care for three days, they discovered he had septic shock with metabolic Acidosis leading to him having kidney injury and multi-organ failure that led to his death.

Modilon hospital’s senior doctor, Dr. Jude Gawi said according to lab results that came back had indicated that late Nangoi suffered an acute kidney injury, which he had suffered from for a week before his death.

Dr Gawi explained that a team of doctors had treated the MP, where several test were done. Dr Gawi said late Nangoi tested negative for Malaria and COVID-19.

The body of late MP is now at the Lae Funeral Home, while waiting funeral arrangements and then will be flown to Port Moresby.

According to the family members, the late MP was admitted at the hospital after he felt pain around his abdominal area at his family home at Torokina Estate.

The family members said his condition was serious and were advised to seek proper and good medical service and get treatment. The family had organized to medivac late Nangoi to Port Moresby on Thursday but would not because he at that time was having difficulty breathing.

He later died while at the Modilon hospital. The late MP is survived by his wife and three children.