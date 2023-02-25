MP condemns kidnapping

He is very concerned for the safety and well-being of the victims.

The MP said the news of the hostage situation in Mount Bosavi broke out and the government has worked relentlessly in its effort to find and free the hostages held captive in the jungles of Mount Bosavi.

Dr Billy stated the MPs office is working tirelessly with local communities, and government agencies to have the victims released safely and without harm; and for the perpetrators to be brought to justice.

He had notified the Prime Minister, Internal Security Minister, and the Police Commissioner to immediately activate a rescue operation when he first received the information.

“I also contacted ExxonMobil and Santos management to assist with logistical support.”

He said this is the second time where people were taken hostage in less than six months in the Southern Highlands Province.

The first one involved an employee of Santos who was taken captive in Kutubu but was later released.

The local MP said the Mount Bosavi incident is a very sensitive situation where ransom is being demanded by the criminals.

Dr. Joseph said he was seriously concerned as warlords and gangs from Komo have crossed the land border into Kutubu and Mt Bosavi to commit these crimes.

He said these criminal gangs are also crossing over into Western Province and are committing crimes there as well.

The Nipa Kutubu MP said there is spike in criminal activities, especially around the PNG LNG corridors, involving Penyang, Kutubu, Moran, Komo international airport, and the Angore project areas.

“This poses serious security risk to these projects and should get the attention of the national government and project operators,” he said.

Dr Billy added that law enforcement agencies must look into this issue and devise strategies aimed at combating these criminal activities with funding from the national government.

He called on the National Government, ExxonMobil, Santos, MRDC, KPHL; and all provincial and local level governments to invest in infrastructure projects; as well as law enforcement infrastructure and manpower in project footprint areas in SHP, Hela and the neighbouring provinces.