MP calls for teacher’s termination

Huon Gulf MP, Ross Seymour, did not take too kindly to the Labu Miti teacher’s interview regarding challenges faced by her primary school in the Huon Gulf district of Morobe Province.

She expressed concern on the lack of government presence, highlighting the rundown state of the makeshift classrooms at the Labu Miti Primary School.

The unsafe condition of the classroom was the reason why students have not been in class for a couple of months, with concerned individuals taking the 15-minute boat ride into Lae to print out the students’ lessons and homework.

During Thursday’s opening of a National Fisheries Authority-funded water project at Labu Tale, Huon Gulf MP, Ross Seymour, refuted the teacher’s statement that he has been neglecting his electorate.

“Gavman blo yu i givim sampla halivim insait lo disla wod,” he stated. (Your government has assisted this ward.)

“How can you deny me, disla teacher blo Labu Tale (sic)?

“So DA (district administrator) mi apil lo yu olsem, look into this woman and get rid of her by this term. We don’t need these kind of people lo sidaun na plei politics.”

The MP, who attended the event at the invitation of Fisheries Minister, Dr Lino Tom, also took the opportunity to respond to the ward six councilor’s request of quality education and health infrastructure for the Morobean coastline.

“Councilor, taim em i short ya,” Seymour stated. “Mi harim bai yu ritaia nau, em last yia blo yu na mi tu, bai mi go lo ileksen lo next yia; wanem taim bai yumi wokim displa klasrum?” (Councilor, time is short. I heard that you’re retiring, this is your last year while I will be running for election next year; when will we build this classroom?)

Seymour outlined that he had given a portable sawmill to the ward in 2020, questioning why it was not used to cut timber and build the classrooms.

“Haus sik tu wankain. Mi weitim yu yet na plen blo yu wanem taim bai yumi implimentim? Sawmill mi givim yu pinis na risoses em blo yu.” (The same goes for the health facility. I have been waiting for you and when are we going to implement your plan? I have given you the sawmill while the resources are yours.)

The councilor of ward 6, Aron Aima, in response, said they have run out of fuel hence the sawmill has been lying idle.

(Huon Gulf MP, Ross Seymour, speaking at Labu Tale)