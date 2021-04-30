MP calls for SoE in Alotau

The urgent SoE call comes after a police barracks in Alotau was burnt down by a large group of armed men who opened fire on the barracks.

It is believed the gun battle between the gang members and police lasted for two hours, while the barracks was burnt early this morning.

There have been similar attacks on police in Alotau in the recent past by armed gang members.

Furthermore, this follows the hold up and raping of a nurse last week, which led to a protest by healthcare workers.

Abel told this newsroom that the Provincial Law and Order Committee will be making a decision on the SoE soon.