 

MP calls for SoE in Alotau

BY: Freddy Mou
09:29, April 30, 2021
Member for Alotau, Charles Abel, is calling for a State of Emergency to curb the rising law and order issues, especially in the Milne Bay township.

The urgent SoE call comes after a police barracks in Alotau was burnt down by a large group of armed men who opened fire on the barracks.

It is believed the gun battle between the gang members and police lasted for two hours, while the barracks was burnt early this morning.

There have been similar attacks on police in Alotau in the recent past by armed gang members.

Furthermore, this follows the hold up and raping of a nurse last week, which led to a protest by healthcare workers.

Abel told this newsroom that the Provincial Law and Order Committee will be making a decision on the SoE soon.

Alotau
Milne Bay
Law and order issues
Freddy Mou
