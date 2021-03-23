MP calls for New Ireland way

This was the theme of discussions and message shared by the Minister for Treasury and Member for Kavieng, Ian Ling-Stuckey, with leaders and conflicting groups from indigenous and non-indigenous New Irelanders in Kavieng town.

A civil unrest occurred in Kavieng on Saturday, March 20th, when frustrated locals set out to “cleanse” their town of vagrants and petty criminals.

Treasurer Ling-Stuckey met with the people of Maiom village on Monday morning at their roadblocks adjacent to the Ligga Life Bible College. He was returning from conducting his Community Development Forum (CDF) and Project Implementation Meetings (PIM) at Djaul Island and Munawai village in the Tikana LLG area.

He then held a conference call at the Kavieng district treasury office with both Police Minister William Onglo, Police Commissioner David Manning and the Kavieng District Development Authority (KDDA) CEO.

He authorised the Treasury Department to facilitate and endorse the police recommendation to charter 24 mobile squad members, including 5 detectives, to deal with the criminal elements and criminal conduct during the ethnic clash over the weekend.

They have arrived in Kavieng this (Tuesday) morning and consistent with recommendations of the provincial administration, immediately taken over the manning of roadblocks on the Boluminski Highway from landowners.

Treasurer Ling-Stuckey then proceeded to the Kavieng Police Station and was briefed by both the Provincial and Kavieng Station Police Commander. He was finally able to meet with the PPC to review detailed scoping of new police accommodation, which was the main reason for the shortage of police manpower in Kavieng.

The Member for Kavieng then met with the people of Pawa Haus and Wapi camp, including Cletus Maiva and Chris Gai, to hear their side of the story.

He was encouraged to hear that they were willing to meet with leaders of the opposing group, which both his office and the provincial administration facilitated today.

“I am calling on my people in both groups to remain in their respective villages and residential areas and allow the KDDA, the provincial administration, police and respective leaders of each group to commence discussions in the New Ireland way to find a peaceful and sustainable solution to the confrontations that have occurred,” Ling-Stuckey said.