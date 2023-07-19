Moving closer to sustainable forest management

This is a key technical standard for the forestry sector which outlines the steps the country needs to take to align with global best practice.

This was also in response to the changes in the domestic and international timber markets on what constitutes legally-sourced timber or forest products.

The government endorsed Timber Legality Standard ensures that PNG’s Forest sector is making efforts towards the enforcement of legal and sustainable forest management and compliance with all relevant social, environmental and economic laws and regulations.

In 2022, USAID, through LGP, offered a range of support for key biodiversity policies and laws in PNG including support to the PNG TLS.

As a result of this assistance, the PNG Forest Authority (PNGFA) has been able to continue the vital work required to finalize these standards.

The support provided covers the recruitment of technical experts, the facilitation of bi-weekly Technical Working Group meetings and the procurement of international certified bodies to review, test and assess the application of the PNG TLS in the field.

Acting Minister for Commerce and Industry, Soroi Eoe in a paid newspaper advertisement on 26th June, 2023 thanked USAID through the Lukautim Graun Program for the support provided.

In addition, USAID-LGP aims to fund a national workshop on the findings of this pilot assessment to ensure full stakeholder participation and consensus.

It is also anticipated that this will support the establishment of a Timber Legality and Verification System within the country, which is a due diligence system for legal compliance with international trade requirements and forest certification schemes.

USAID-LGP aim to support the TVLS roll out and monitoring where possible.

The TLS and resulting TLVS will also form part of the country’s forestry legislation due to their inclusion within recent amendments to the PNG Forestry Act 1991, currently awaiting final endorsement and enactment by Parliament.

Once this is provided, the TLS/TLVS will then be able to be legally enforced throughout PNG.