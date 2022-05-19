Mouk Fishermen homebound for Manus

For years the Mouk Fisheries Cooperative established by the locals engaged in the fishing business using 23-footer fiberglass dinghies and outboard motors, however, the cost of fuel outweighed their catch due to limited time at sea to increase their catch making it unsustainable for these fishermen.

The group approached the National Fisheries Authority (NFA) requesting assistance and NFA Deputy Managing Director Noan Parkop sought the management’s approval to release to them an unused illegal Indonesian fishing boat that was to be disposed of at sea by the state. This was under the NFA Fisheries Cooperative program.

Team leader of the Mouk group, Chapua Kanawi said that acquiring the fishing vessel would help them immensely in their fisheries business.

Mr Kanawi said, “Mipla traim fishing lo Manus couple of years back na mipla struggle liklik long pasin long movim quantity. Mipla lukim ol NFA toktok wantaim ol if ol I ken halivim mipla lo side blo transport and this is what ol I givim mipla. Ol confiscated boat blong ol Indonesian Fishing Company na ol bin laik disposim off in a way that ol I sinkim lo solwara but lo special request lo mipla after visiting the boat, boat I orait yet mipla ken usim na mekim use long en for the next 4 or 5 years. Upon request lo mipla ol I grantim mipla displa boat. Cost involve too but after all, mipla come this far. It’s been almost a year now in Moresby na arere blo olgeta wok blo mipla kam olsem na ol boat mipla fully loadim na redi to part at 10 am.”

The vessel was fitted with a new engine and modified to suit their requirements and then followed by an inspection by NMSA and NICTA approving it as sea worthy.

Chief Engineer of the vessel named Pokatou thanked NFA for its generous support in funding and installing solar panels to power the storage fridge. The storage fridge is to store and produce ice on board the vessel and ensure that fresh and properly chilled fish is supplied at market.

The Fishing Vessel FV LAUYANG is a 21-meter boat has a load capacity of 29 tons and cruising speed of 10knots

The recent opening of the coastal fisheries storage facility in Lorengau by Prime Minister James Marape will assist these Mouk Islanders to get a good return for their fisheries activities.

The crew of eight thanked relatives in Port Moresby for their hospitality. They look forward to a new beginning with a vessel that will help local Manus fishermen stay in business.