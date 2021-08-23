MoU signed for Training hospital

The hospital, when built, will be jointly supported by the Catholic Archdiocese of Port Moresby and the Central Provincial Government.

It is expected to provide educational opportunities for the people of Brown River and Central Province, besides operating as a Technical School.

“St. Vincents are well known in Australia and they will be the ones that will be watching over the catholic training hospital here in Brown River,” the Cardinal said.

He added, there will be a co-ed skills training center that will offer courses in sewing, cooking and more.

His eminence further stated that other denominations are encouraged to support the establishment.

CPG Deputy Provincial Administrator for Corporate Services, Peter Simbakua assured the Varagi land group of Vanapa Brown LLG that they can trust the church and what it is doing in their area.

“Landowners taking the first step by giving the land without hesitation to the church, I commend you for that,” Simbakua added.

The Provincial Education Advisor (PEA), Gaile Gaoma said, “We are trying to put up a school which is bigger than primary school. This is the centre which will cater for all our schools in these area starting from Kerea down to Sabusa.”

“We are previlaged through our church and the support of the Cardinal and it is a dream come true. Any paper work regarding this training school should be left to the division, the division is ready to take responsibility,” Gaoma added.

The MOA between the Varagadi land group of Brown River, Vanapa Brown LLG and the Catholic Archdiocese of Port Moresby is yet to be signed as the document was not ready for signing. According to his eminence, Cardinal Sir John Ribat the MOA will be signed at a later date when it is ready.